Culpepper's Cardiac Foundation donates defibrillators across Polk County to save lives

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation is increasing access to defibrillators across Polk County. The foundation just donated its 42nd AED to Grove Roots Brewing Co. in Winter Haven. Local business owner Melanie Culpepper Beilke, founded the nonprofit four years ago and is on a mission to save lives.

“I started to do this because I wanted to help save someone else's life because I couldn’t save him,” said Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke.

Beilke is referring to her late fiancé, Michael Culpepper, who died from cardiac arrest at 41 years old.

“I do in my heart feel like I could’ve brought him back. I did not know CPR. During the 911 call, they asked if I had an AED, and I did not,” Beilke said.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90% of cardiac arrests that happen outside a hospital each year are fatal.

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation is making sure businesses are equipped to revive someone from a sudden heart attack.

“I’m not understanding why so many businesses don't have AEDs. It’s very important as we can protect ourselves, patrons and staff that come into all our businesses,” said Beilke.

Through fundraising, the foundation has been able to donate at least two AEDs a month to businesses across Polk County. The organization brings a paramedic along to train each business owner on how to use the emergency medical device.

“About 250-500 people come in this brewery. They are our community folks and patrons. We want to make sure if anything happens to them, we have at a moment's notice to just go grab it on the wall and take care of it.” said Hunter Smith with Grove Roots Brewing Co.

The goal is for every business in Polk County to be able to save a life.

“In honor of Culpepper we hope to place a defibrillator on every city block,” Beilke said.