Crash impacts traffic signals in Winter Haven after power pole falls across road

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Traffic signals are impacted after a car crash caused a power pole to fall across a road in Winter Haven Friday morning.

The Winter Haven Police Department said the crash occurred on Highway 17 at Mirror Terrace. The driver was not significantly injured.

Police said the power pole fell, and lines are currently crossing the road, so Highway 17 from Avenue M NW at Havendale Boulevard will be closed until further notice.

Traffic signals at Havendale and MLK Jr. Boulevard, Highway 17 at Mirror Terrace, First Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard are all currently impacted. Winter Haven Streets is en route to install generators to run the signals.

Officials are urging drivers to take extra precautions in these areas. Remember, if you encounter an intersection with no working signals, treat it as a four-way stop.