Boyfriend of missing Auburndale woman arrested for accessing her financial accounts, family fears the worst

AUBURNDALE. FLA. — Nearly a year has passed since Tonya Whipp of Auburndale went missing, and her family is still seeking closure.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that your family member disappeared, and you don't know where they’re at,” said Robin Klotzbier.

Robin is Whipp's big sister. She said they were the closest out of all their siblings and fears the worst has happened.

“We know she’s gone, we don't know how, but we know she’s gone. We want to give her peace, give us peace, and give us the proper way to say goodbye to her,” Klotzbier said.

Auburndale police arrested Whipp's boyfriend Russell Carroll on Tuesday.

Police said Carroll illegally got a hold of Whipp’s financial accounts and transferred money to himself several times.

“They were in a relationship. You don't steal from someone that you love or care about. If he loved and cared about her like he said, why would he do that,” Klotzbier said.

At this time, no charges have been filed directly relating to Whipp’s disappearance.

The group called 'We Are the Essentials' has not stopped searching.

"We have done searches for the last year. A lot of time we will go out as a team without asking for the public’s help,” said Billy Lane, Co-founder of We Are the Essentials.

Carroll is charged with grand theft and unlawful use of personal identification information.

Investigators said Whipp, who was last seen on May 28, 2023, had been living with Carroll and his brother. In October, police executed a search warrant on Carroll's home, but no one has been arrested or charged.

"I miss her dearly and I wish we could find her. Hopefully one day we can,” said Klotzbier.

There is a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. To remain anonymous, contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888- 400-TIPS.