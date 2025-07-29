'It’s bad': Neighbors say Lakeland community continues to flood despite complaints

LAKELAND, Fla. — Another rainy season is revealing a Lakeland community’s same old problem.

After some heavy-but-typical afternoon downpours, part of the Citrus Center Colony neighborhood transforms into a lake.

Kent Henry has lived in the mobile home park, which is located along W. Beacon Road, for more than a decade.

“It’s been going on for every since I’ve been here,” Henry said. “I mean, I think it’s a health hazard. You know, what if somebody had a heart attack, and they had to get an ambulance in here? I mean, this is a 55+ community.”

The latest flooding episode happened around dinnertime on July 14. Portions of Satsuma and Rangpur Streets became submerged in water after a bout of heavy rain.

The same area also flooded multiple times last summer.

Read Chad Mills' previous coverage on the Lakeland community flooding



Neighbors say the community’s drainage is inadequate, and a low spot toward the center of the community exacerbates the problem.

“I mean, water doesn’t flow uphill,” Henry said.

However, ABC Action News’ quest for answers has been unsuccessful, both last year and again now.

The community’s ownership, Bedrock Communities, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

“They need to get an engineer in here, spend some money, and get it fixed,” Henry said.

Wanda Ortiz hopes so, too.

“It’s bad,” she said. “Really bad.”

Her home took on water last year, and she believes that risk is still there until there’s a fix.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Lakeland, the mobile home park was created in the late 1950s, before stormwater systems became mandatory with new development.

“As private property, the park would need to build their own retention ponds and stormwater collection system,” he wrote.