Bear sighting: Woman captures video of bear in Polk County roaming around a neighborhood

- A woman spotted a bear roaming around the Lakeland neighborhood.
- Valarie Harris of Winter Haven saw the bear while driving to work this morning (7/8).
- Lakeland Police say Florida Fish and Wildlife was in the area of Bonny View Drive and attempted to trap the animal Monday afternoon.
"If this continues the way that it is going, then you're going to have a lot of businesses close down"
Local businesses are pushing to change a controversial local ordinance in the City of Dunedin.
Outdoor dining ordinance causing controversy in Dunedin