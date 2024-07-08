Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Bear sighting: Woman captures video of bear in Polk County roaming around a neighborhood

The woman gets video of a bear roaming around a Lakeland neighborhood. Florida Fish and Wildlife are attempting to trap the bear
Bear in Lakeland
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 08, 2024
  • A woman spotted a bear roaming around the Lakeland neighborhood.
  • Valarie Harris of Winter Haven saw the bear while driving to work this morning (7/8).
  • Lakeland Police say Florida Fish and Wildlife was in the area of Bonny View Drive and attempted to trap the animal Monday afternoon.

"If this continues the way that it is going, then you're going to have a lot of businesses close down"
Local businesses are pushing to change a controversial local ordinance in the City of Dunedin.

Outdoor dining ordinance causing controversy in Dunedin

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.