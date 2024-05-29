Bartow Police officer arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with teen girls

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a Bartow Police officer was arrested after allegedly being involved in inappropriate behavior with four teenage girls.

PCSO said Markanthony Fernandez, 24, recorded videos of the inappropriate behavior on the weekend of Feb. 3 and sent them to fellow officers. Officers reported the videos to their supervisors, and the investigation process began.

According to PCSO, there were two 18-year-old victims, a 17-year-old victim and a 16-year-old victim.

Officials said Fernandez recorded a video of an 18-year-old victim wearing a Bartow police jacket while a 17-year-old victim committed a sexual act on the 18-year-old at the request of Fernandez. PCSO said several of the videos showed the victims naked with Fernandez inside his home.

Fernandez also allegedly went into a bedroom at his home where a 16-year-old victim was and allegedly touched her and choked her.

Authorities said Fernandez provided the victims with alcohol, THC gummies and THC vape pens.

Fernandez was charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors on May 28. The charges include promotion of a juvenile in a sexual performance, use of a juvenile in a sexual performance, battery by strangulation and illegal use of a two-way communication device.

He was on administrative leave as of February, and his employment with Bartow Police is pending termination based on his arrest.