BARTOW, Fla. — Bartow Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently investigating a murder following the violent death of an 81-year-old man at an independent living group home on Bluebird Avenue.

Bartow Police investigate “violent death” of 81-year-old man

Deputies say the man was a resident of the facility, which is operated by ET Care.

In a news conference, officials say initial reports indicate the elderly man met a “violent end.” The man was last seen alive Saturday evening, and due to his typical routine of skipping breakfast, he was discovered dead shortly before noon on Sunday, prompting a 911 call to the Bartow Police Department.

Officials say they will be providing an update on Monday.