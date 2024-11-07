Watch Now
Avelo Airlines announced new flights from Lakeland to Nashville

LAKELAND, Fla — Avelo Airlines announced a new route to Nashville, further expanding its footprint at Lakeland International Airport (LAL).

Avelo Airlines said it will begin flying twice weekly to Nashville International Airport (BNA) on March 6.

The airline is offering one-way fares from $49 to celebrate the expanded service.

The Avelo's first flights out of LAL were in June, and they now offer flights to eight different destinations.

For more information on Avelo flights, click here.

