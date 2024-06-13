Excited travelers take first Avelo Airlines flight from Lakeland International Airport

LAKELAND, Fla. — For the first time in more than a decade travelers can now fly out of Lakeland International Airport.

About 130 excited passengers booked the very first Avelo Airlines flight from Lakeland to New Haven, Connecticut on Thursday. Many residents like Grace McDonald are over the moon about the airport bringing back commercial flights.

“I love to do day trips. I like to find a plane ticket, fly to the airport for the day, stay a few hours and come back the same day. I do that pretty often,” said McDonald. “When I found out that Lakeland was starting commercial air service, I was like perfect, I’ll just get on the inaugural flight.”

Before air service could begin, the airport underwent $3.6 million in upgrades, including expanding the security screening checkpoint, parking lot modifications, and ramp improvements.

The ultra-low-cost carrier will offer flights twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Airport director Kris Hallstrand said it’s a game-changer for Polk County residents, who will no longer have to be stuck on I-4 to get to the nearest airport.

“Our friends in Tampa and Orlando have great services, but the traffic is horrible. With our communities growing and our presence in Polk County getting larger, it only makes sense to have another convenient option for our citizens,” Hallstrand said.

One thing missing from Lakeland International Airport is a place to eat. Waco Kitchen, the airport's only restaurant shut down in April. The airport is currently looking for a new food vendor.

“We have a concessions area inside the secure area but outside the secured area there is no restaurant at this time,” Hallstrand said.

Avelo’s primary focus is providing flights to smaller urban cities.

“If you really talk to customers they like the simplicity, ease and speed of small airports like this. We think for our customers on both ends of this route from Connecticut and from here, once they try Lakeland they're going to love it and keep coming back,” said Jim Olson, Avelo Airlines spokesperson.