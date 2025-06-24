Watch Now
Amtrak train crash in Polk County, 3 people suffer minor injuries: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Three people were injured after an Amtrak train crash in Polk County on Tuesday.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Canal Avenue North and U.S. Highway 92 in Polk County at 5:12 p.m.

PCSO said a witness saw a Cadillac Escalade on the tracks at the train approach. Four people were in the vehicle and three people suffered minor injuries, according to PCSO.

No injuries reported to anyone on the train, according to officials.

