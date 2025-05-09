Woman, child injured after hit-and-run crash in Largo Walmart parking lot

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department said a woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash injured a woman and a child in a Walmart parking lot in Largo on Thursday evening.

Police said the suspect, 32-year-old Lauren Howells, hit an adult woman and a child and then crashed into other vehicles in the Walmart parking lot at 2677 Roosevelt Blvd. before leaving the scene.

Officials said the woman suffered serious injuries, and the child suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

Police charged Howells with leaving the scene with property damage, two counts of leaving the scene with serious bodily injury, and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.