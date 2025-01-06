Watch Now
6-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head: Lakeland Police

LAKELAND, Fla. — A six-year-old is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in the head in Lakeland on Sunday.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a home on Crawford Street around 3:44 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered that the accidental shooting happened inside a car at the house, and he had already been taken to Lakeland Regional Health via a personal vehicle.

Detectives later learned the victim had accidentally shot himself with a gun that he was able to access inside the vehicle. He is still in critical condition.

Police said no charges have been determined yet, but the case remains open and active.

