Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

6-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head: Lakeland Police

Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted
and last updated

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he accidentally shot himself in the head in Lakeland two days earlier.

The Lakeland Police Department said on Jan. 5, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street around 3:44 p.m.

LPD said the victim was in the care of his father and adult brother when the incident occurred. After returning from the store, the 6-year-old and the father got out of the vehicle and sat on the porch. The adult brother later got out of the rental car and went inside.

While the father was making a phone call, police said the 6-year-old got back inside the vehicle and was able to get a gun that was left between the driver's seat and the center console.

According to police, after hearing the gunshot, the father and adult brother drove the 6-year-old to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he was in critical condition. On Jan. 7, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said no charges have been filed, but the case remains open and active.

ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly sat down with a remarkable Strawberry Crest High student who achieved a "perfect triple" — the rare feat of getting perfect scores on the SAT, PSAT, and ACT.

Strawberry Crest student aces PSAT, SAT, and ACT

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.