43rd annual Lakeland Christmas Parade themed 'Christmas at Swan Lake'

It’s the 43rd year of the Lakeland Christmas Parade. It begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks over Lake Mirror.
  • It’s the 43rd year of the Lakeland Christmas Parade.
  • It begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks over Lake Mirror
  • This year’s theme is Christmas at Swan Lake.
  • It features floats, marching bands and decorated trailers.
  • An estimated 50,000 people attended last year.
  • The Squeeze shuttle service will operate from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

