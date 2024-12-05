43rd annual Lakeland Christmas Parade themed 'Christmas at Swan Lake'

- It’s the 43rd year of the Lakeland Christmas Parade.
- It begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks over Lake Mirror
- This year’s theme is Christmas at Swan Lake.
- It features floats, marching bands and decorated trailers.
- An estimated 50,000 people attended last year.
- The Squeeze shuttle service will operate from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
