2 car crash leaves one in flames and another crashed into power pole: FHP

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A Winter Haven crash Wednesday evening caused one vehicle to burst into flames and another to hit a power pole.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. when a 47-year-old Winter Haven man attempted to turn left in a Volkswagen Tiguan onto 16th Street NW from SR-544.

The 47-year-old man turned into the path of a 24-year-old Winter Haven man driving a Toyota Supra. After impact, the Tiguan spun into the median and burst into flames, FHP said. The Supra hit a power pole, resulting in a power outage in the area.

FHP said the 47-year-old man died in the crash. The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

