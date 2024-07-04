Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Haines City

polk crash.png
Polk County Sheriff's Office
polk crash.png
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 04, 2024

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said one person died in a three-vehicle crash near Haines City on Wednesday, July 3.

According to PCSO, the crash happened on US 27 at Morrison Ranch Road around 3:47 p.m. When deputies and Haines City firefighters arrived, they found a woman, 64-year-old Katrina Moore, dead. Moore was the driver of a yellow 2009 Chevy Cobalt.

Investigators said Moore lost control of her Chevy while traveling south on US 27, crossed the median, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a 2023 black Dodge Durango head-on. After the impact, both vehicles collided with a 1997 Kenworth truck and trailer.

PCSO said a 63-year-old man was the driver of the Dodge, and a 59-year-old woman was the passenger. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the Kenworth was not injured.

Authorities said Moore was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Chevy. The three others involved were wearing seat belts.

New HOA laws and how they impact you
45% of Floridians live in an HOA community, more than any other state in the country. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams answered your questions about the new HOA laws affecting homeowners.

Breaking down Florida's new laws surrounding HOAs

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.