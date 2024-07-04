1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Haines City

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said one person died in a three-vehicle crash near Haines City on Wednesday, July 3.

According to PCSO, the crash happened on US 27 at Morrison Ranch Road around 3:47 p.m. When deputies and Haines City firefighters arrived, they found a woman, 64-year-old Katrina Moore, dead. Moore was the driver of a yellow 2009 Chevy Cobalt.

Investigators said Moore lost control of her Chevy while traveling south on US 27, crossed the median, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a 2023 black Dodge Durango head-on. After the impact, both vehicles collided with a 1997 Kenworth truck and trailer.

PCSO said a 63-year-old man was the driver of the Dodge, and a 59-year-old woman was the passenger. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the Kenworth was not injured.

Authorities said Moore was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Chevy. The three others involved were wearing seat belts.