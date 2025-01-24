1 dead, 2 injured after Jeep hydroplanes on wet road in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman is dead, and two other people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Winter Haven on Thursday.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. when a 2021 Jeep Gladiator heading west on Cypress Gardens Boulevard began to hydroplane while changing lanes on the wet road.
The 52-year-old driver then lost control, and the Jeep crossed over the raised center median and into the path of a 2023 Nissan Sentra heading east. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the Jeep to roll onto its side and the Sentra to rotate.
Unable to avoid the collision, a 2016 Audi then crashed into the Sentra. The 60-year-old woman driving the Sentra was killed.
The man driving the Jeep as well as the 58-year-old man driving the Audi, both had minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
Cypress Gardens Boulevard was closed for around four hours last night during the investigation.
