1 dead, 1 hospitalized after argument turns into shooting outside restaurant in Lakeland, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person is dead and one person is still in the hospital after an argument led to a shooting at a Lakeland restaurant on Thursday night.

On April 24, the Lakeland Police Department said a shooting at the Cali Rose 15 Kitchen (formerly known as Rush Hour Bar & Grill) was reported to officers around 9:31 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the two victims, Jesse Banks, 28, and Nicholas Lue, 26, who had been shot. Both were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

On Thursday night, police said one of the victims was in critical condition. On Friday morning, authorities released an update stating Banks had died from his injuries. Lue remains in the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Investigators said witness statements and evidence showed Banks and Lue initiated an argument with 24-year-old Tre D'Shon Huntly right outside Cali Rose. Police said the argument turned physical when Banks punched Huntly on the head. A man who was inside the front door opened the door in defense of Huntly.

Investigators said Banks and Lue then turned their aggression on the man, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at him. Huntly then allegedly pointed a gun at Banks and Lue and shot at them several times.

According to investigators, Huntly is cooperating with the investigation. Initial investigation reports found Banks was also in possession of a gun.

Investigators said Huntly was acting in defense, and no charges are being filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.