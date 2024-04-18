Youth divers from across Tampa Bay team up to clean waterways

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Earth Day is just a few days away, and a group of students from a local non-profit are striving to be the voice of their community when it comes to protecting our waterways.

Cole Reuter, 15, is used to diving into the water to look for exotic fish as a member of SCUBAnauts International, but this week, he’s diving into the beaches to look for hazardous trash.

“It makes an impact on the environment cause we are protecting the species that live here. We are also making it prettier and more accessible to everyone who uses these places,” said Reuter.

On April 20, Cole, along with 75 fellow SCUBAnuats, aged from 12 to 18, from across Florida, will be walking along beaches in their respective communities, ready to pick up anything that doesn’t belong.

These students go through a rigorous training program to earn the privilege to dive in these waters and they don’t want pollution getting in the way.

“I know for a fact that we can be making the world a better place, and when I scuba dive, and I see this trash in the water, it’s just heartbreaking, really,” said Reuter.

If you thought picking up trash wasn’t any fun, you haven’t done it with the SCUBAnauts. They have turned the cleanup into a competition and fundraiser, and the public is encouraged to sponsor a student.

“It’s a competition for the most weight, the most money they can raise to support the organization, and just get them excited because every bit of trash we take off land doesn’t go into the ocean,” said instructor Laura Morris.

Morris said she couldn’t be more proud of the teamwork that goes into the cleanup.

“I can’t even tell you how much it warms my heart to watch these kids, and to see them grow and become tomorrow’s leaders, and see them do the work that they do, it’s beyond any purpose and value that you can imagine,” said Morris.

“When we have different chapters, different organizations of SCUBAnauts, they can each clean up between 300 to 800 pounds each day of these beaches, and that’s a big impact on these communities,” said Reuter.

The SCUBAnauts say they are excited to share their story with ABC Action News in hopes other kids will see their dedication and do their own part to pitch in.

"I believe I’m a voice of this community because I love speaking out for causes and I love what we do in this club and I think I can inspire people,” said 12-year-old Emma Carr.

For more information on the April 20 cleanup, go here.