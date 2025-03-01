Wrong-way driver killed in Pinellas County crash: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver was killed in a Pinellas County crash on Friday after hitting two other vehicles, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 68-year-old Tarpon Springs man was driving a Toyota Tacoma the southbound in the northbound lane of Belcher Road for an unknown reason at about 8:40 p.m.

Two other vehicles, a Cadillac DTS driven by a 73-year-old Tarpons Springs woman, and a Mazda Protégé 5, driven by a 35-year-old Palm Harbor man, were traveling northbound on Belcher Road.

At the intersection of Beecher Drive East, the Tacoma collided first with the Cadillac and then the Mazda.

All three drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The Tacoma driver was later pronounced dead from his injuries.