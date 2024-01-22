Watch Now
Pinellas County

Woman shot, killed at St. Pete home with 2 children inside: Police

Posted at 4:50 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 04:50:20-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a Pinellas County home Sunday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call around 11 p.m. about a domestic dispute leading to the shooting at a home on Freeport Avenue North.

The victim died at the scene. Another woman, as well as two children who were also home, were uninjured.

Police said a man who was also at the home was taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

