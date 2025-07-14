Woman arrested for child neglect after nearly drowning while intoxicated: PCSO

ST. PETE BEACH, FLA. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she got so intoxicated that she nearly drowned at St. Pete Beach last Friday.

Pinellas County deputies responded to 4700 Gulf Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. to find Kelly Glancy, who was at the beach with two 6-year-old children under her care. According to an affidavit, bystanders went to help Glancy when they saw she was unable to walk, stand or keep herself from falling into the water.

PCSO said deputies then learned Glancy was taking care of the children, including one who was diagnosed with autism, by herself. Neither child was able to swim on their own and were in the water unsupervised while Glancy was "highly intoxicated."

Deputies determined Glancy was unable to care for not only herself, but the children as well, and she was arrested the next day. She is facing a charge of neglect of a child without great bodily harm.