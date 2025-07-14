Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Woman arrested for child neglect after nearly drowning while intoxicated: PCSO

St-Pete-Beach-1.png
Sarah Hollenbeck
St-Pete-Beach-1.png
Posted

ST. PETE BEACH, FLA. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she got so intoxicated that she nearly drowned at St. Pete Beach last Friday.

Pinellas County deputies responded to 4700 Gulf Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. to find Kelly Glancy, who was at the beach with two 6-year-old children under her care. According to an affidavit, bystanders went to help Glancy when they saw she was unable to walk, stand or keep herself from falling into the water.

PCSO said deputies then learned Glancy was taking care of the children, including one who was diagnosed with autism, by herself. Neither child was able to swim on their own and were in the water unsupervised while Glancy was "highly intoxicated."

Deputies determined Glancy was unable to care for not only herself, but the children as well, and she was arrested the next day. She is facing a charge of neglect of a child without great bodily harm.

New law now in effect that requires Florida school staff to be trained to use EpiPens

As of July 1, a new law is now in effect to help students with severe allergies. These allergies face significant challenges in school settings.

New law requires epipen training for school staff

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.