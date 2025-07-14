TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — There was a large turnout at the historic craft festival that returned to Tarpon Springs on Sunday.

People looked at items from more than 90 vendors and artisans, many of them local.

WATCH: Historic craft festival draws big crowd in Tarpon Springs

There was jewelry, plants, home décor, and specialty gifts. And it was a chance for people to support local businesses impacted by last year’s hurricanes.

“They have all their gifts right here and everything like that, that they'll take home with them and they'll keep with them for a very long time,” said Jonathan Choiniere, a festival patron.

The event was free, put on by SIK Promotions.