Safety Harbor Pier and Marina under construction as crews work to repair damage done by last year's hurricanes

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Major reconstruction is underway in Safety Harbor as crews work to repair the city’s iconic pier and marina, which were severely damaged during last year’s back-to-back hurricanes.

The construction project, which began earlier this month, is already having ripple effects on tourism and local businesses.

Located along Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor is known for its stunning sunsets, water views, and frequent dolphin sightings. Right now, visitors will find the popular pier closed for construction.

“It is one of the biggest focal points, if not the biggest in the city... All the residents are asking, 'When are we going to get the pier done?'" Mayor Joe Ayoub said.

For longtime resident and business owner, Ken Bambery, the closure of the pier has hit his business hard. He runs Tocobaga Tours, offering boat rides and excursions from the Safety Harbor waterfront.

"The pier is the epicenter of Safety Harbor. It's in the name of the city, Safety Harbor, it's a harbor," Bambery said.

Bambery typically launches his tours near the marina, but that is now closed due to construction. With fewer tourists visiting the area, he said he is feeling the impacts.

The city said the project will take about a year and a half to complete and will cost about $3 million. Mayor Ayoub said he hopes construction is completed ahead of schedule.

“It’s one of my favorite places to go. I love coming down here with my little girls to watch the sunrise,” Mayor Ayoub said.

The boat ramp and marina will be closed during construction, but the park and public restrooms will remain open. The current target for completion is December 2026.