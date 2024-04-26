'Weekday Warriors' lend a big hand building houses for Habitat for Humanity

Watch Now
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ten years ago, John Zoda retired from a career in the pharmaceutical industry.

And now, the 72-year-old from Clearwater has helped build more than 300 houses for people in need.

"I really had no experience with this," he said with a smile. "But I had some very good supervisors who were extremely patient while I was learning things."

Zoda is one of the "Weekday Warriors" — retirees who volunteer to help Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties.

The major requirements to help the nonprofit? Time and a lot of heart.

"It makes you humble," he said. "It makes you realize how fortunate you are and that there are a lot of people out there not as fortunate."

Habitat for Humanity says make no mistake: Weekday Warriors are absolutely essential to the mission of building more than 80 houses a year.

"Weekday Warriors are the heart of Habitat," said Xavier Oliver, director of programs. "We would not be able to do it without these dedicated volunteers."

