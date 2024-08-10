"We may be poor, but we're people too": Residents at troubled mobile home park plead for help

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — People living in a troubled mobile home park in Pinellas County continue to plead for help after claiming they've been neglected by management and the county for years.

"We may be poor and live in here, but we're people too," resident Erin Roth explained.

Hopeless is how many residents at Twin City Mobile Home Community say they're feeling.

"Last year we went through hell with the water inside," Roth added.

Her neighbor James Lawson calls his home of a decade the yellow submarine.

"Ian was the next one. It flooded out to the top of the hood of that truck and killed my Durango. Then Idalia... the water was up to my chin and I'm 6'1"," Lawson explained.

Year after year we've shown you what people like Lawson and Roth have to deal with. But finally we were able to get some answers, not from Lakeshore Management, but from the County.

Back in May, Assistant County Administrator Tom Almonte said they'd set up a meeting with residents, but they've yet to do so.

Pinellas County said Lakeshore Management has ceased all communication with them which is why they haven't been able to go on property. However, over the phone we told county officials residents are inviting them on to their property and into their homes.

County leaders sent us this statement Friday:

"The residents of Twin City have been granted an extension of their temporary occupancy until June 1, 2025. Additionally, the County closely monitored the park during the most recent tropical storm to ensure the safety of residents and evacuate them if necessary,"





The County remains dedicated to supporting the residents of Twin City. We are actively exploring all available options, including potential relocation assistance, with the goal of initiating these efforts before the end of the year. As you are aware, the park is privately owned, and as such, we require the collaboration of the property owners.







Residents with any questions are encouraged to contact our offices at (727) 464-7700."

People living there said they still feel abandoned.

"We're 100% neglected... They don't care. They don't have to come here and sleep. They go home and don't have to worry about leaving every time it rains... Their mother's not here so it's not top priority," Roth said.

Lawson feels deflated but said he refuses to give up and will continue to plead for anyone to hear him out.

"Could you please help us get this drainage system working 210% better so that when there is a threat we can count on the water not coming up to our living rooms, please?" Lawson asked.

Twin City was still flooded days after Debby and residents said they're counting on county leaders to step in and force management to take action.

"If you guys are listening, come down here help us. If Lakeshore Management needs help, help them and help us. I don't want to swim away," Lawson pleaded.