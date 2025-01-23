Water leak in St. Pete causes road closure

The City of St. Petersburg said a water leak is causing a road closure to the intersection of 5th Avenue N. and 16th Street N. until Friday.
The city said they believe contractor activities caused a water leak at the intersection. Northbound and westbound traffic will be closed until Friday, Jan. 24, or until repairs are completed.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. Repair crews are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
"Why are you not giving us our money back? You owe it to us — just pay us.”
After waiting over eight months for a refund from a medical clinic, an ABC Action News viewer reached out to consumer investigative reporter Susan El-Khoury for help.
'Not geared for patients': doctor critical of bills as patient waits for refund