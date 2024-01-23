WATCH: Suspect wanted for allegedly punching PSTA driver

- Clearwater Police are looking for a woman who punched a PSTA bus driver last month.
- The woman allegedly couldn't pay the fare, and when the driver asked her to exit the bus, police said she reached around the partition and punched the female driver multiple times.
- If you know who this woman is, Clearwater police ask that you call 727-562-4242.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 13:19:56-05
