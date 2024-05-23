Watch Now
Video shows police smash window of hot car with dog left inside

Clearwater Police officers were forced to break the windows of an SUV to help a dog that was in distress. Police said the driver admitted leaving the dog in the car for 30-40 minutes while she was at the beach. The driver was arrested.
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 23, 2024
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Police rescue dog was left in a hot car in a parking lot near Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Police received a call on May 21 at around 4:45 p.m. about a dog left in a car at 160 Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater Beach.

Police say when they arrived in the parking lot, they saw a car with a window cracked 2-3 inches and a "pit bull" inside. The dog was stressed and panting, according to police. The dog did not have an adequate amount of water.

The temperature outside was around 90 degrees.

A video shows police smashing a window to get the dog out of the car and gave it water.

The owner, Marie Rutherford, 40, from Nashville, Tennessee, told police that she left the dog in the car while at the beach and assumed it would be fine because she had left some water.


