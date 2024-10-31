Watch Now
Victim identified after being found with gunshot wound in driveway of St. Pete home: SPPD

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to an arrest.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a St. Petersburg home on Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they went to a call of a "man down" in a driveway at 2814 16th Ave. S. around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Anthony Ly, 20, in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where he remains in "extremely critical" condition, police said.

SPPD said Ly did not live at the home where he was found, and police are working to determine a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS. There is the potential for a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

