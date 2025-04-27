Watch Now
Unmasking Autism Gala raises awareness and support for children on the autism spectrum

To spread awareness and support children on the autism spectrum, Florida Elk Charities presented the annual Unmasking Autism Gala.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To spread awareness and support children on the autism spectrum, Florida Elk Charities presented the annual Unmasking Autism Gala.

Saturday night, ABC Action news anchor Wendy Ryan MC’ed the event, a fundraiser for the non-profit that helps treat children with autism.

There was a silent auction to benefit the charity with an incredible mission serving families right here in the Bay Area.

They provide in-home physical and occupational therapy to more than 600 children each week at no cost to the families.

They expected about 400 people to show up, with a goal of raising between $3,000 and $4,000.


