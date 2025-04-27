Unmasking Autism Gala raises awareness and support for children on the autism spectrum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To spread awareness and support children on the autism spectrum, Florida Elk Charities presented the annual Unmasking Autism Gala.
Saturday night, ABC Action news anchor Wendy Ryan MC’ed the event, a fundraiser for the non-profit that helps treat children with autism.
There was a silent auction to benefit the charity with an incredible mission serving families right here in the Bay Area.
They provide in-home physical and occupational therapy to more than 600 children each week at no cost to the families.
They expected about 400 people to show up, with a goal of raising between $3,000 and $4,000.
