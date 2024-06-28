Two people found dead inside a condo during a welfare check, St. Pete PD says

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — Two people were found dead in a condo Friday afternoon after police were called to do a welfare check in St. Petersburg.

According to St Pete Police, officers were called to do a welfare check at the Parklane Condominiums at 334 4th Avenue North around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two deceased people in the residence.

Detectives said they believe the shooting may be domestic-related and possibly a murder/suicide.

This is a developing story.