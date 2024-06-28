Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Two people found dead inside a condo during a welfare check, St. Pete PD says

Bodies found in St. Pete condo
WFTS
Bodies found in St. Pete condo
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 28, 2024

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — Two people were found dead in a condo Friday afternoon after police were called to do a welfare check in St. Petersburg.

According to St Pete Police, officers were called to do a welfare check at the Parklane Condominiums at 334 4th Avenue North around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two deceased people in the residence.

Detectives said they believe the shooting may be domestic-related and possibly a murder/suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionews.com for updates.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report
After our story aired in May about the Townhomes of Wexford community; more than a dozen people who own or previously owned property in the HOA community contacted our newsroom with concerns. Rochelle Alleyne took those issues to the HOA president and an attorney.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.