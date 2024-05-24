Watch Now
Two dead puppies found inside crate submerged in canal, Pinellas Park Police asking for information

Posted at 5:12 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 17:12:30-04

Two puppies were found dead inside a crate that was submerged in a canal on May 14th. Now, Pinellas Park Police is asking for your help to find out who did it.

According to the Pinellas Park Police, both of the puppies were believed to be pit bull-style breeds and around three months old. They were found in a canal along 84th Avenue at 64th Street N in Pinellas Park.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

Police also stressed that anyone struggling with pets that there are services like Pinellas County Animal Services or local non-profit agencies where animals can be surrendered.


