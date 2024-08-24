Two Clearwater residents rescued from yacht fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two Clearwater residents had to be rescued from a yacht on Saturday morning after it caught fire, officials said.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue, the Clearwater Police Department and multiple other agencies responded to the yacht fire just before 5 a.m., Clearwater city officials said.

The yacht was just west of Coachman Park and north of the Memorial Causeway bridge.

Two people on the vessel, who live in Clearwater, were rescued by another boat in the area.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday morning.