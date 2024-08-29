Trolley driver acquitted after St. Pete crash left 15-year-old critically injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The driver of a PSTA trolley involved in a 2023 crash that critically injured a 15-year-old girl was acquitted on Tuesday, according to court records.

Chrishawn Rogers, 55, was acquitted on Aug. 27 of felony charges of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

On Nov. 19, 2023, officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to the crash on 1st Avenue South near 7th Street around 11:22 a.m.

Police said Rogers sped up to drive through a red light when the victim, Tammy Burch, exited the SunRunner Bus and was crossing the road. The trolley then struck Burch.

She was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in critical condition. Rodgers was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital with minor injuries.

Two passengers on the trolley were also transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.