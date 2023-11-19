Watch Now
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by PSTA trolley

Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 16:24:48-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pedestrian in St. Petersburg has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a PSTA trolley Sunday.

At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian who was struck by the trolley on 1st Avenue South near 7th Street.

The victim, a teenage girl, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two people onboard the trolley were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. 1st Avenue South between Dr. MLK Street and 5th Street was closed to traffic for several hours for the investigation.

