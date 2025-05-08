St. Pete Catholics proud to see American elected as Pope

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — In a heartfelt gathering this afternoon, students, faculty, and staff of Saint Petersburg Catholic High School celebrated Mass in honor of Pope Leo XIV's election as pope.

Bishop Gregory Parkes opened the service with a warm message, emphasizing the importance of the Mass as "the most powerful prayer that we have in our Catholic faith."

He expressed joy and relief upon hearing the news of the new pope. Reflecting on his morning, Bishop Parks mentioned that he had contemplated the possibility of a new papal election that day but was surprised when news broke of the white smoke emerging from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“I certainly think that the election of Pope Leo XIV was unexpected,” he remarked. “I wasn’t anticipating it to happen so quickly.”

Pope Leo XIV is the first American to assume the papacy, an event he described as a historic moment for the Church and the United States.

The 69-year-old was chosen on the second day of the papal conclave, after 133 cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority, at least 89 votes.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died April 21 at age 88. He is known for holding views similar to those of his predecessor, who elevated him to the role of cardinal in 2023.

The bishop said that since the death of Pope Francis, he's felt a sense of emptiness.

"Our prayers have been answered in Pope Leo XIV, providing us with guidance and leadership," he stated.

Bishop Parkes encourages the faithful to remain open-minded, stating, “We believe that the Holy Spirit has guided the College of Cardinals in choosing Pope Leo XIV.”

As the mass proceeded, the congregation joined Bishop Parkes in prayer, reflecting on the significance of this pivotal moment in the Catholic Church.

“We gather today to give thanks and praise to God, not only for the gift of the Eucharist but also for the gift of our new pope,” he said.

As discussions about the direction of the Church commence, many await Pope Leo XIV’s vision and leadership in the coming days, weeks, and months. Bishop Parkes invited attendees to be receptive to the new pope’s teachings and actions, which will ultimately reveal his approach to leading the Church.