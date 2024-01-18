PSTA trolley driver arrested after crash that critically injured 15-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The driver of a PSTA trolley involved in a 2023 crash that critically injured a 15-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday, authorities announced.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Chrishawn Rogers, 55, was charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury. She also received the following citations: red light violation, failure to change address, providing false information in a crash and speeding too fast for intersection.

On Nov. 19, 2023, around 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian who was struck by the trolley on 1st Avenue South near 7th Street.

The girl, Tammy Burch from Gulfport, had just exited the SunRunner bus when she crossed the road and was struck by the trolley.

She was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in critical condition. As of Jan. 18, she's still recovering.

Her father, Larry Burch, said doctors told him youth is on her side and she's lucky to be alive.

Rodgers was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital with minor injuries. PSTA said she is no longer an employee.

Two passengers on the trolley were also transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.