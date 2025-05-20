Trinity man charged with attempted homicide after attack on ex-girlfriend: SPPD

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A Trinity man was arrested for attempted homicide for an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.

St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) said they arrested Peter Guirguis, 27, and charged him with attempted first-degree homicide and aggravated stalking.

Guirguis allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's house at the Gateway Isles Apartments in St. Petersburg on May 10 around 1:45 a.m. SPPD said he then attacked her in the parking lot and was hospitalized.

The couple has a history of domestic violence, and the victim had an active injunction against Guirguis, SPPD said.

Police said they worked for days to gather evidence and were able to arrest Guirguis at his home in Trinity.

He will be transferred from Pasco County Jail to Pinellas County Jail to face charges.