Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

'It's a ghost town,' John's Pass businesses struggle through slower than normal Summer season

The Summer travel season usually brings in the most amount of money for local beach businesses, but John's Pass is one of many areas seeing less and less money spent this year
'It's a ghost town,' John's Pass businesses struggle through slower than normal Summer season
Businesses along John's Pass faced a tough end to 2024.
Posted
and last updated

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Businesses along John's Pass faced a tough end to 2024. The damage that followed left some businesses closed for over two months, and some even longer than that.

"Its the slowest year we've had since 2020," says Amber Simmons, General Manager at Pirates Pub & Grub, "That's why I say we were blessed because we were closed 10 weeks which is a lot but in comparison to some people it's not because some people are still not working and some people dont have jobs."

And for the businesses that are now open, they are still feeling a dip in revenue.

WATCH: 'It's a ghost town,' John's Pass businesses struggle through slower than normal Summer season

'It's a ghost town,' John's Pass businesses struggle through slower than normal Summer season

"Spring Break, really never happened for us, and then the summer swing, never happened for us," says Kirsten Smail, a marine educator for Dolphin Quest.

Businesses along John's Pass faced a tough end to 2024.

Many businesses along the boardwalk have been there for years, but all have been feeling a similar pain.

Businesses along John's Pass faced a tough end to 2024

"I don't know if it's the hurricane, the economy, a mix of the two, but everybody around here that I spoke to has been down about 30% this year," says Angela Wilson from Mad Beach Watersports.

Now, looking forward to Labor Day, these businesses are hoping for better weeks ahead before the slower fall season.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students

Florida's K-8 cellphone ban in schools draws mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the school day.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cell phone ban for K-8 students

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.