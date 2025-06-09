Treasure Island searches for temporary City Manager after firing

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is seeking a temporary City Manager firing the previous City Manager last month.

On May 7, many residents spoke at the Treasure Island City Commission meeting in opposition of City Manager Charles "Chuck" Anderson. Many of the speakers claimed Anderson misused the city budget and mishandled the permitting process following the 2024 hurricane season. There were also claims of issues with the city staff.

The city originally chose the FEMA 50% rule as the method to deal with the damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The option was chosen at the discretion of Anderson. But residents were unhappy with that choice as they expressed permits were taking too long. In December 2024, the city switched to option two, which would allow homeowners to apply for permits.

Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave by city commissioners. He was then terminated from his position on May 20.

"The mistakes that have been made in the last few months, and the mistakes that have been done and the lack of leadership just since I've been sitting in the office has nothing to do with the hurricanes," Commissioner Tammy Vasquez said. "It has nothing to do with Elevate TI. You know, I get from the outside people look at the staff heads and say, 'Oh, they're trying to move their own agenda.' No. The staff heads have had no choice but to self-manage. They've had to figure it out. Because they had no leadership."

The City of Treasure Island posted a job listing for a temporary City Manager position. The requirements for the role are a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration or related field, a Master's degree preferred, and at least five years of experience as a City Manager in a coastal community or in Florida. Salary and benefits are negotiable, according to the job posting.