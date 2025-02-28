Treasure Island makes history with first African American female firefighter

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This Black History Month, Treasure Island is making history.

Ashly Hubbard is Treasure Island's first female African American firefighter.

Hubbard's passion is her job.

"It's a reward that you can do it and you're able to possess certain stills to help somebody, to save somebody's life," she said.

Not only has she saved lives as a firefighter, but she's also making history.

"It seems surreal a little, but it's also a part of history. You know it's 2025, I didn't know it was going to be a part of history," said Hubbard.

She hopes to be an inspiration to others.

"Just like there are a lot of first African Americans that are in this field, there's not many of us so I think it's important as far as young kids who are inspired," said Hubbard.

Hubbard said it's important to have diversity in emergency services.

"Whether it's police officers, nurses, doctors, we need more people. It's relatable. You know, if you see somebody like you, you might be comfortable with that," she said.

She said it's important to highlight those who are paving the way for a more diverse community.

"Hopefully I can inspire them to achieve their goals," said Hubbard.

Hubbard hopes young African American girls know they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.

"Don't give up on that dream, don't give up on that vision of being in this job because we need females. We need you here," said Hubbard.