Tornado, severe storms damage dozens of homes in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Fire Rescue (LFR) said dozens of homes were damaged after severe storms and a tornado hit two mobile home communities.

Rescue responded to reports of significant storm-related damage shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 Block of Ulmerton Road.

Residents from Bay Ranch Manufactured Home Communities and Ranchero Village, a mobile home park, suffered the worst damage, according to officials.

LFR said an estimated 10 to 15 homes in Bay Ranch and 40 to 50 homes in Ranchero Village were damaged.

There are no reported injuries.

The Red Cross was in Largo and Seminole last night helping residents impacted by the storm. And the organization said it will have crews driving through impacted neighborhoods with water cleanup kits and traps.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday morning that a tornado did hit the area.