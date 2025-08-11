Possible drowning incident at Treasure Island Beach: Officials

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island officials said agencies and officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at Treasure Island Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said that initial reports indicated a male was found floating in the water and was brought ashore by bystanders.

Emergency crews performed life-saving efforts and the patient was transported to a local hospital, according to the report.

The patient's condition is currently unknown.