Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Possible drowning incident at Treasure Island Beach: Officials

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island officials said agencies and officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at Treasure Island Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said that initial reports indicated a male was found floating in the water and was brought ashore by bystanders.

Emergency crews performed life-saving efforts and the patient was transported to a local hospital, according to the report.

The patient's condition is currently unknown.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students

Florida's K-8 cellphone ban in schools draws mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the school day.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cell phone ban for K-8 students

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.