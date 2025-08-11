Students head back to school in Pinellas; law enforcement encourages safe driving

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As students went back to school this morning in Pinellas, local leaders worked to educate people about driving safely in school zones.

For any parent, like Julius Hayes, sending your child to school can be nerve-racking.

"That is definitely a worrisome topic. It's never a comfortable feeling when they aren't in your sight…but you do the best you can to cope and make it through those situations," said Hayes.

He walks his daughter to the bus stop every day for school…and this year, he felt a sense of comfort dropping her off on the first day.

"It's a comforting feeling to know there are more eyes than just your own. It helps a lot with the nerves and all those other things," said Hayes.

It's all because local leaders and law enforcement spent the morning at schools in St. Pete and Palm Harbor holding up signs and educating people about safe driving.

"This is a good reminder of them, it makes them slow down and take a couple extra seconds," said Scott Sanford, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue Chief.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue Chief Scott Sanford said traffic during the school year is different than during the Summer.

"This is that time of year where people are coming back, everyone is in a rush, you're running late, it's the first time back to school, so parents are running behind," said Sanford.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said distracted driving is a big issue this time of year.

"That phone call or that message you're about to about to get on your phone is not worth someone's life," said Holloway.

Chief Keith Watts with St. Pete Fire Rescue said keeping your focus on the road is critical.

"Just to keep an eye out. Make sure you are aware of your surroundings, make sure you're aware of children crossing the street," said Watts.

And as parents in St. Pete and Palm Harbor dropped their kids off for the first day of school, seeing their community come together to promote safety brought a feeling of relief.

"Really happy that they are trying to keep lots of kids and adults and teenagers, and toddlers and babies safe," said Juliana Sanford, a student.