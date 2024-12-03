TikTok video leads to arrest of St. Pete murder suspect after over 3 years of searching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A murder suspect is finally behind bars after three and a half years on the run thanks to a TikTok video of an ABC Action News story and a Good Samaritan.

Benjamin Williams, who is also known as "Bambi," is charged with first-degree murder for the 2021 killing of Joana Peca, 27, and two counts of child abuse.

Authorities said that on July 31, 2021, Williams convinced Peca, his girlfriend at the time, to meet him at a cemetery so he could see his infant son. Peca was sitting in her van holding the baby when Williams shot her multiple times in the face, killing her.

Peca's other son was in the backseat at the time of the shooting; neither child was harmed.

A $25,000 reward was offered for his arrest, and he was the featured fugitive on the show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" in 2022.

Recently, someone saw a TikTok video that contained ABC Action News' original reporting of the case and noticed the suspect who had been living in Mexico. That person contacted the St. Petersburg Police Department, which led to Williams' arrest.

Williams is being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bond.