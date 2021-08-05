$20k reward offered in case of man accused of killing mom in front of her kids in St. Pete

Authorities are offering a $20k reward for information leading to the capture of the man accused of shooting and killing a mom in front of her two kids in St. Petersburg last weekend.

On Monday, police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Benjamin Williams, 38, who is also known as "Bambi." Police said Williams and the woman he is accused of killing, Joana Peca, were involved in a relationship and shared a baby together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing mom in front of her kids, St. Pete police say

According to authorities, Williams shot Peca multiple times in the face while she was holding the infant, estimated to be 3 to 6 months old. St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said Peca's 4-year child from another relationship was in the back seat at the time of the shooting.

Holloway said Williams lured Peca to the cemetery.

"He called her and asked her to meet him at that location cause she was bringing the children to him to see," Holloway said. "Once they got to that location that’s when he decided to gun her down."

If anyone has information on Benjamin Williams' whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, to be eligible for the reward. Tips can also be shared by calling the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or by sending a text that includes the letters "SPPD" and your tip to TIP411.