Therapist overcomes tragedy and disability to help others through dance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first thing you might notice about dance movement therapy is it’s not exactly dancing.

But Shelby Turner said it can help people with anxiety, depression, and trauma.

“30 days down the road, they are already starting to feel better. They are starting to see a difference,” said Turner.

Turner demonstrated some of the techniques with one of her fellow therapists at Ellie Mental Health in St. Petersburg.

The scarf's color and movement represent the kind of anxiety a patient may be feeling.

“Through movement, they continue to strive and get better. They feel legitimate weight coming off of their body. And they feel more in the present moment. They feel more calm and more zen,” said Turner.

Turner realized movement could heal after she experienced her own tragedy.

While in her high school, her boyfriend Nick was killed in a car accident.

“We had a life together, and just like that, the rug got slipped out from underneath me,” Turner said.

With his family’s permission, Turner performed a dance dedicated to Nick for a class project.

She wanted to celebrate his life.

But it also helped her deal with the issues she was facing.

“The denial. The anger. The shock. The bargaining. All of the ways to be able to help me get to a place of acceptance.”

From there, she decided to use movement to treat whatever people were dealing with, including physical issues.

Turner is hearing impaired. She said it’s hard but worth it.

And it shows others that they can adapt to whatever challenges they face.