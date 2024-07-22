'The check came!' Palm Harbor homeowner overcomes obstacle with My Safe Florida Home Program

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — After emailing ABC Action News, Palm Harbor resident Steve Fay is finding success through the state's popular My Safe Florida Home program.

"The check came! It's here," Steve Fay said with a smile on his face and a check in his hands.

Fay emailed ABC Action News back in June after running into an obstacle with the program, in which he initially thought he was denied.

"This was sort of the rejection letter," he told ABC Action News Anchor Nadeen Yanes. "Stating that my insurance company didn't provide me with the A-1 discount so I couldn't receive the funds."

He received a letter from the program stating that he would have to prove his insurance would give him a discount in order to move forward with processing his reimbursement. Many homeowners have reported their insurance company will not provide the A-1 discount unless the homeowner hardens their entire home, including windows, doors, roof and more.

Fay only asked the state for about $1700 back for his new, stronger garage door.

"So, I was sort of locked out," Fay thought.

It wasn't until after our story aired that it generated hundreds of comments from many helpful viewers who were successful. After we emailed the state, Fay got some answers.

"With your help we got some clarification," Fay said. "Turns out that you just need the document from your insurance company stating you either have the discount or you don't have it. I guess the state is just looking for data."

Fay easily obtained the letter from his insurance company stating he did not qualify for the discount, submitted it to the state, and within weeks, received the email stating his reimbursement was approved, and the check was in the mail.

"You guys were the ones, I was ready to stop. I basically got that letter and said, okay, I'm not getting any further,' but when I saw your story I thought it was worth a phone call," Fay said. "I'm glad you took it on, it needs to be told. The good parts and the bad parts. I'd like to see the state get good at this and make it easy. Don't make it so hard."

It's important to note, the My Safe Florida Home program re-opened for applications on July 1, but has already ran of fund for new applicants and first-time inspections.