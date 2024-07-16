My Safe Florida Home Program out of money for new applicants 10 days after it reopened on July 1

FLORIDA — After re-opening on July 1, state officials confirmed funding for part of the My Safe Florida Home program ran out in just 10 days.

The popular My Safe Florida Home Program reimburses Florida homeowners up to $10,000 in state grant money to harden their homes, with the goal of lowering their insurance rates.

The program is in such high demand it ran out of money last year. This legislative session, state lawmakers voted to replenish the program by $200 million dollars.

However, two weeks later, the program posted on its website that money for new applications as part of the initial inspection process had run out.

"With the popularity of the program, new funding for initial inspections has been exhausted. As a result, only the initial inspection applications process has been paused. The remaining funds will be utilized for home hardening grants and final inspections," the post read.

According to a spokesperson with Florida's Chief Financial Officer, if you are already in the system or if your home already had that initial inspection you may still apply for the grant program. However, it is still based on a new system and changes set by the legislature this year, prioritizing low-income and seniors first.

Grant Group 1 – Low-income homeowners age 60+ – July 1 – July 15th

Grant Group 2 – Low-income homeowners of any age – July 16th – 30th

Grant Group 3 – Moderate-income homeowners age 60+ – July 31st – August 14th

Grant Group 4 – Moderate-income homeowners of any age – August 15th – 30th

Grant Group 5 – All other eligible Florida homeowners – August 31st

Once all funds are awarded, the portal will close and will not accept any additional applications until additional funding is provided.